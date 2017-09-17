Comedian, Last Prophet Unveils New Drink to Nigerians without Sugar

Popular Calabar based OAP cum comedian, Friday Awade better known as Last prophet, has joined the government of Nigeria in preaching about consumption of made in Nigeria product.

He did not just join in preaching about it but also looked for an avenue where he can stop in to help in boosting the economic growth of the country through the production of Zobo drink.

So far, there have been high level of sugar consumption as most Nigerians settle for soft drink either at homes or at parties but with the solid push of Zobo drink which is proudly Nigerian, it will go a long way in saving many lives from sugar related ailment.

Zobo drink is not new to Nigerians as it is rather seen as a local drink which possibly is not made in an hygienic environment but for Last Prophet and his team, they have been able to map out good marketing strategy and branding means at which they have used in selling their brands to Nigerians.

The comedian recently unveiled their new label and also used his son, Bill, as the first brand ambassador for the drink as they hope to cut across major states in the country.