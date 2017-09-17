Because I Went to Mecca I Cannot Dress Fine Again Abi...Actress, Lizzy Anjorin Fumes

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, recently returned from Hajj and she has been trying to practice everything that was being taught in the Holy land of Mecca.

While showing off her dancing skills recently with the outfit she made, some people came attacking her because they felt her outfit was partially revealing but trust Lizzy, she was not ready to let go such talks as she has come out to educate people on what true Islam is all about and not what is being practiced here.

“I realized the people that Islam came from their place don’t kill or hate, their women are the most beautiful in the world and their men are the cutest. Their women/ladies are very hard working; because they own some gold/diamond shops, their government is so kind that they make them most comfortable people in the world. They wear the most expensive designers in the world and when it comes to most expensive drinks in the world or perfumes you can only get it in Muslim country, they owned most biggest/tallest and expensive hotel in the world; they make sure they give the young women to men at the appropriate time. I watched some movie in my hotel room in Hajj and I saw how their actors and actresses interprets their given role perfectly, infact; Beyonce will learn from their dancers, they cracks jokes and they sings well. With the little study I did, life is 95% okay with them because they are very secretive, they take good care of their wives , they are well organized and well cultured because you can't see any of them eye to eye except someone of high-ranking take you to them.

“So why is it that the people they brought Islam to, is now turning it upside down? I was in Hajj in 2013 and my instinct changed patapata, I realized; Islam is far from how some people portrayed it, I realized; Prophet Muhammad( s.a.w) really tried in telling people not to fight, not to kill and not to hate. You will see someone that hasn't leave his/her village telling people that've gone to Hajj how to dress and not to work or pursue their career again because they go to Hajj; go to Hajj and see how beautiful life is, no carry your poverty brain with fairly used stolen phone come type trash on my page. You call yourself a Muslim and you still they follow masquerade, you dey put mouth for things that doesn't concern you, as some country they kill theirself finish you see Saudi pple chuk mouth?? NO, Cos they knew that is not God's will.... yalllaaa in Saudi voice, carry your poverty brain comot for my area,” she wrote.