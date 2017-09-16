If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

I’ll wish God Would give me a Man with Bad Boy Character…Actress, Didi Ekanem

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Curvy Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem, has been enjoying her career so far and the year 2017, has been a good year for her without any form of regrets as she has been able to complete works on her fashion line.

The actress is doing well for herself but without the penny of any man as she is all set to build a strong empire for herself to avoid asking man for money.

She sure has good concept and nice future plans but for her, she is ready to welcome any kind of man God gives her but there is a condition which is, he must possess that bad boy character.

According to the actress while speaking with Sun newspaper on her kind of man, “I can’t say who I can marry or who I can’t marry. Whoever God says is mine, is mine, be he an entertainer, engineer, doctor or pastor. My kind of man must be God-fearing. He must be respectful and caring, with a little bad boy character, obviously not a bore, a man that can love me right.”


