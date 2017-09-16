I’m not Nigeria’s Problem, Charlyboy Shouldn’t be Angry with me…2Face

Recently, legendary singer, Charles Oputa better known as CharlyBoy, stage a protest in Abuja, asking the President who was out of the country on medical ground to #Resumeorresign but this was not widely accepted in some quarters.

While Charlyboy was been criticized by some, he still went ahead to achieve his aim which almost cost his life in the process after he and others were being tear gassed by the Police.

After the whole protest, Charlyboy had gone on social media to attack singer, 2Face, for not joining in the protest which he told him about.

But 2face has decided to reply by stressing that he is not the problem of Nigeria and does not see why not joining the protest should be an issue.

According to 2face while speaking with Punch newspaper, “The only thing I have to say about the protest is that I am not Nigeria’s problem. I don’t understand why Charly Boy is calling me out. He should talk to the people that are Nigeria’s problem. That is all I have to say about that.”