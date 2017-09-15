Actor, Emeka Ike Dedicates Award to People Who’ve Died due to Domestic Violence

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, recently won an award and in celebrating it, he decided to dedicate it to his fans and God who has stood by him all through.

The award did not just go to all his fans but to those men and women who have died suffering from domestic violence.

It would be recalled that the actor has not had it rosy in his marriage and had since divorced his wife with both parties throwing various allegations at each other.

According to the actor, “Baba GOD, today I’m celebrated a GOLDEN LIVING LEGEND. How could this be without YOU perfecting me? I return all the glory to YOU and dedicate this award to all the loving men and women, who DIED in the hands of their beloved spouses, people they loved not knowing their wicked intents. May u find eternal rest... amen. OPE o, ORI YOMI.”