Since Mounting the Thrown, I’ve Never Sold Any Plot of Land…Oluwo of Iwo Land

The Oluwo of Iwoland Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, is one blessed monarch that has been able to use his office to impact lives around him.

He recently disclosed that he is blessed with the amount of money to buy luxuries and cars he so desires but it will add no value to his life knowing that people are out there looking for means of survival.

The young monarch stated that since he mounted the thrown, he has never sold a plot of land to anyone and he will never do that because it’s like selling his children property.

"I'm wealthy and contented. Money is just one of my instruments God bestowed on me. It bows for me. I can buy any latest vehicles but of what advantage is acquiring material instruments when million Nigerians are hungry. As such, I channel my resources to feeding the orphans, widows and the less privileged in my palace, I rehabilitate roads, assisting in school fees payments and many other humanitarian services. That is my own Bugatti etc, my luxury and happiness "- "I've never sell a plot of land in Iwo since my enthronement and I will never sell. A responsible father doesn't sell his children property, only a father suffering from poverty of ideas does that. Selling Iwo land is like selling my children property. I don't and will never do that. Even, I'm planning to buy some land at the extreme edge of my territory to extend my domain. If I buy land belonging to Oyo at my boundary and change its name to Iwo. That is one of my dreams."