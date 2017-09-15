If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

15 September 2017

Actress, Yvonne Jegede Set to Pay Tuition Fee for her Fan

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

While some Nigerian entertainers derive happiness in calling out some fans who go in secret to beg for financial help, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has stepped aside to be unique in her own little way.

The actress was recently contacted by a student of Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun state, who is in financial need to meet up with his exam and the actress could not ignore but show compassion.

Yvonne asked her fan to send her a direct message to enable her know the amount involved and how she can help in any little way.

In recent times, some fans have been called out by some celebrities for demanding money from them as some celebs even screen shot the conversation and then share it on social media alleging that it could be possibly a scam.


