BUCKWYLD ‘n’ BREATHLESS: 2BABA ANNOUNCES FLAVOUR AS CO HEADLINER FOR THE LAGOS DREAM CONCERT

Afro pop Legend 2baba, made a Wednesday afternoon surprise announcement of Flavor 'Ijele the Traveler' star as co-headliner of Buckwyld 'n' Breathless: The Lagos Dream concert.

The announcement was confirmed yesterday on an Instagram post by Flavour leading to a flurry of comments and likes by his followers on the social media platform in anticipation of the singer’s performance at the Buckwyld 'n' Breathless ‘The Lagos Dream’ Concert alongside 2baba and Tiwa Savage.

The ground breaking concert series that has wowed its massive audience since its debut will be packed with world class live performances and looks set to surpass last year’s edition.

The concert themed ‘The Lagos Dream’ will hold at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels on the 22nd of October, 2017.