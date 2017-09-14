Presidency Endorses KICK AGAINST RAPE (Season 4) in Port Harcourt

Queen Faithfulness Kennedy -Queen of Aso Nigeria 2017 along with other Aso Queens will host the Kick Against Rape Novelty Football Match (Season 4) in Port Harcourt -Rivers State on Saturday 16th December 2017

The Special adviser to the President on Media and publicity -Mr Femi Adeshina endorsed the project during a courtesy visit to his office at the Presidential Villa to intimate him about the activities of the office of Queen of Aso Nigeria beauty pageant

The Special Adviser thanked the organizers for a great initiative to campaign against Rape and Child Abuse in Nigeria. In Attendance during the visit are the CEO-Mr Desmond Agboola, Queen Glory Brown -Queen of Aso international 2017,Queen Jane Ezenwa -Queen of Aso Ambassador 2017 and the Executive Brand Manager -Mr Kingsley Agboola

The Novelty Football Match will be between Top Beauty Queens and Media Personalities in Nigeria

Season 1 and 2 was hosted in Abuja, while Season 3 was hosted in Lagos state.

Other Activities line up for the Season 4 includes Advocacy Visit to Schools, Interview on Radio and Television Stations in port Harcourt, Road Show and will end with Novelty football Match and Concert

The First Lady of the Rivers State Her Excellency Mrs Eberechi Suzzette Wike will be the Chief Host and Mother of the Day