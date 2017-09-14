Heritage Queen Nigeria 2017,Fatimoh Mudashiru Mark her birthday withgorgeous shoots

Newly crowned Nigerian beauty queen, Mudashiru fatimoh share lovely shoots to mark her birthday today,14th September. The model look super gorgeous,flaunting her curves in some of the photos.

Fatimoh, an undergraduate at Lagos State polytechnic won the coveted crown to emerge as the Heritage Queen Nigeria 2017.

Part of the projects she hope to embark on during her reign includes an outreach to the prison yards to share foods stuffs and clothing materials to them, organize a campaign to counter molestation amongst the girl-child,one day entrepreneurship skill acquisition for the youths and lots more.

In celebrating her 2017 birthday, the sultry model shared some eye-catching photos that will obviously leave her fans spellbound.