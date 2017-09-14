Actress, Eniola Badmus Blast people Begging her for Help

These days, some citizens especially fans of some celebrities have not found it easy to survive and rather than steal, some take the bold step by seeking help online from some celeb that claim to be philanthropist.

Some might be fortunate to get this help while some gets turned down and being disgraced publicly by some of these celebs even if their demands are genuine.

Recently, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, was not excluded as she has been getting lots of direct messages from some fans begging her for support but she is baffled at the rate the begging has so increased.

She could not hide her displeasure as she asked if that is the new way at which some fans want to start scamming celebrities.

According to her, “Why do they beg so much for money on instagram? Is that the new yahoo yahoo? Wake up and balst random people all sorts of messages like liver problem, school fees, grandma dying, wife left with everything, aunty in my village doing me I need money for voodoo.”

It will be agreed to some extent that scammers are everywhere but there are some genuine people around that needs these help just to remain focus especially those in need of academic support.

Hmm, the only thing we can say is to beg God to help us to have enough to give others in need rather than mock them.