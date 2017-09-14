If Your man Cheats on you, Deal with him but Don’t Leave him…Singer, Maheeda

Holland base Nigerian singer cum nudist, Maheeda, might be that popular naughty wife and mother but she still has that good sense of responsibility.

Maheeda took time to advice those in relationships especially the ladies not to spend their energy on checking a man’s phone because they will never change.

She stated that her relationship with her man is already 20years and there is nothing new to her as sometimes she gets tempted to go through her hubby’s phone but reminds herself that she is neither holy and should not point fingers either.

In her words, “Take it from me , I am chasing almost 20 years in this relationship that I am in, if you worry too much about your man's phone or even try to check it, the end of the relationship is near!!!!! Men will always be men.... I do get tempted tho, but I remember say I no holy pas so I leave him alone..... And never leave your man for a bitch!!! Deal with him but don't leave!!!! you are welcome.”