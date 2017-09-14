Sweet love, Actress, Juliet Ibrahim in Bed with her Lover

Love is indeed a beautiful thing when you find that right person that tickles your fancy even if he does not money that is for those who do not place money first before love.

For Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, there is nothing as sweet as having that fresh blood loving you up like there is no tomorrow and that sweet love is what she has been getting for some time now.

The actress and her rapper beau, Iceberg Slim are still going stronger each day that passes by and that is because they have truly come to understand each other well and they know how to play the game of love the right way.

She is sure enjoying herself as they have not failed to make each other happy at every opportunity they get just like they did recently in bed.