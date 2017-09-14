If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

AMEBO | 14 September 2017 12:02 CET

Sweet love, Actress, Juliet Ibrahim in Bed with her Lover

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Love is indeed a beautiful thing when you find that right person that tickles your fancy even if he does not money that is for those who do not place money first before love.

For Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, there is nothing as sweet as having that fresh blood loving you up like there is no tomorrow and that sweet love is what she has been getting for some time now.

The actress and her rapper beau, Iceberg Slim are still going stronger each day that passes by and that is because they have truly come to understand each other well and they know how to play the game of love the right way.

She is sure enjoying herself as they have not failed to make each other happy at every opportunity they get just like they did recently in bed.


AMEBO

A GOOD NEWS ON A BAD DAY
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists