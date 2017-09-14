The Eleventh Fashion Show Will Provide Jobs For Nigeria Youth...Angela Thomas

During the past period Nigeria Fashion Industry has recorded huge success, the industry has produced creative people and fashion houses that are internationally recognised, hence have become ambassadors of the industry and country contributing positively to the image of our nation.

Yet, while we have experienced an appreciable growth and seen a good number of successful fashion shows in Nigeria, there is this consistently widening gap between the established fashion designers and upcoming ones.

This growth in the industry cannot be seen as holistic, until the industry is able to create platforms that will provide mentor-ship for and enable both the established and emerging designers grow alongside each other.

Inspired by the need and search for a new and exciting platform which will celebrate fashion and Nigerians whose hard-work and ingenuity has made this progress possible, as well serve as a stepping stone and create an enabling environment, network and provide the much needed mentorship to young, creative emerging designers and runway models, TEFS has introduced the Eleventh Fashion Show to inspire and celebrate passion, creativity, flair and determination. These are virtues that make a great fashion designer.

The Eleventh Fashion Show is aimed at providing a platform for creative designers to display their art and equal opportunity to models to showcase their talents, boosting their confidence.

Its also an opportunity for young designers and models to express the glamour of our culture through style. TEFS is an apt event to promote youth and thus contributing to or goal as an organization. TEFS also aims at providing awareness for upcoming talents in other areas such as music and also through the exhibition of products and goods