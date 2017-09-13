Seun Egbegbe’s Lover, Adenike Yusuf Visits Singer, Alabi Pasuma

Embattled movie marketer, Seun Egbegbe, is still cooling off in the prison over alleged fraud case which he was involved in several months back.

His faith in the prison is yet unknown as he has not been able to provide someone who can stand for in to be able to get his bail.

Despite his ordeal, his family members who have enjoyed from him have not tunred their back on him as they go visiting from time to time including his babymama, Adenike Yusuf.

Adenike has done what other ladies could not do as Seun lovers all turned their back on him except her as she has been taking food to him in the prison and assuring him that all will be well.

Recently, Adenike paid a visit to Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma, as he spent quality time with her baby as he also blessed them for coming around.