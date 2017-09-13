I have fed mouths that have talked shit about me…Actress, Princess Shyngle

Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has disclosed that helping others to grow and wiping tears away ia her way of life and she can’t change about that.

She stated that she has been stabbed on several occasions by friends and has also helped lots of people yet some still brought tears and pains on her but that has not pushed her to give up.

According to her, “I have fed mouths that have talked shit about me. I've wiped tears off the faces of the people that have caused mine. I have picked up people that have tried to knock me down. I've done favors for people that can do nothing for me. I have been there for people that have not been there for me. CRAZY? Maybe. But I will not lose myself in the hatred of others; I continue to be me because, I am who I am and it is my nature. Life isn't easy but even through all the bullshit. I will still be here, being me. Never dim your light ... Let karma do her job.”