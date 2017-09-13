Actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott Bereaved, loses Brother to Kidney Failure

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma Mcdermott, is currently bereaved as she has just lost someone so dear to her heart and that is her brother.

The actress brother passed away on Monday, 11th September, 2017, after long battle with kidney failure but God had to help take away the pain which he was going through.

Ufuoma along with her family members who were beside his dying bed, have cried so much but appreciated God for everything happens according to his will.

According to the actress, “No questions asked oh Lord. I don't understand it but I trust you. My picture hating brother; Uvie Eseoghene Ejenobor passed away on 9/11 2017. I wish I could blame someone or something but it was simply his time. Thank you for your prayers and concern. He has gone to be with the Lord. He fought. He fought hard but the pains were stronger. He gasped with every strength thinking his kidneys would respond, but it pleased God to ease his suffering. Like a true Son of a champ he passed as he was strapped to the dialysis machine committing his soul to his maker. We have cried. We have wailed. We pray for peace and strength at this time. We pray for an extra covering of grace. Grace to carry this burden.”