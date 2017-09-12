Actor, Kunle Afod Signs Multi-million Naira Endorsement Deal

Hurray!! It’s good news for popular Yoruba actor, Kunle Afod as he has just been unveiled as a brand ambassador of a real estate company.

The actor, who just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, could not hide his joy as he shared the good news with his fans taking them for always supporting his career.

In his words, “Thanks to Almighty God and my fans for your continuous support. Permit me to reintroduce myself Kunle Afod. The brand Ambassador and Face of Headlight Nig. Ltd. Headlight Nig. Ltd. Is a real Estate and property development company incorporated in Nigeria with its registered business address at No. 25B Oba Babington Ashaye Street, Omole Phase 1, Ojodu Berger, Lagos. The company offers an excellent choice of modern advanced homes to meet 21st century lifestyle expectations in a thoughtfully designed neighbourhood. Our estate are strategically located; Premier Garden City Estate Mowe. Main street Plus Estate Agbara, Sprawling Homes Arepo, Ogun State, Premier Garden City Estate Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.”