Actress, Remi Oshodi Remembers Late Daughter

Popular Yoruba actress, Remi Oshodi better known as Mama Surutu, has been trying hard to move on after she lost her daughter some months back but it has not been easy.

The actress recently shared a video of herself with her daughter in the car as they were playing and recalled that she would have turned a year older today if she were still alive.

While remembering her daughter, she wrote, “Though I mourn no more, but the strengths to fight keep fluctuating. You would have been 23 years old today, but fate beat me to it. For 22 years and a bit more, I watched you grow. I enjoyed every glamour of your innocence and the love you practically shared with all and sundry. For 22 years and a bit more, I watched you fight. Till date, your strengths scare me. I do not know where you got such energies from.

“I didn't experience in you the myth that fighters are always troublesome to handle. You were ever calm, obedient, cheerful, respectful and concerned. I can't forget it all...your beauty- in character and appearance. The elegance in your walks and the tenderness of your voice. You within a brief moment of existence lived an exceptional life. Keep resting, baby. Ayomikun...Ejika mi! With much love from 'Remi.”