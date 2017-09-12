If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrities Birthday | 12 September 2017 09:35 CET

May Thunder Strike Anyone Who Kick Against my Love Life…Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Click for Full Image Size

Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, is one lucky man to have been blessed with a pretty and loving lady as a wife and he has been enjoying his home ever since.

He has never stopped gushing about the wife God blessed him with and together, they have been making exploits in their own little way as he celebrates his woman, Maureen, who just turned a year older recently.

The actor took his time to share loving messages to his pretty lady, “Looking at this first picture and wondering how your baby heart hasn’t changed one bit. Happy Birthday to My Wife! My Life! My Love! My Help! My Queen! My Friend! My Partner! My Nsogbu! My Baby! My No1 Bully! My in-house Comedian! My Perfect! My Counselor! My Joy! My Blessing! My All! Asam! Bubbam! I will wait forever to be with you again #NwúnyémÓma #I loveYOU #ThunderFireThePersonWeySayiNoGoLoveYou

#ItsYourSpringTimeBaby #Flourish”


Celebrities Birthday

Economic and financial crises have dominated Political coverage in all Political systems.
By: akoaso.HH-Germany

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists