May Thunder Strike Anyone Who Kick Against my Love Life…Actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu

Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, is one lucky man to have been blessed with a pretty and loving lady as a wife and he has been enjoying his home ever since.

He has never stopped gushing about the wife God blessed him with and together, they have been making exploits in their own little way as he celebrates his woman, Maureen, who just turned a year older recently.

The actor took his time to share loving messages to his pretty lady, “Looking at this first picture and wondering how your baby heart hasn’t changed one bit. Happy Birthday to My Wife! My Life! My Love! My Help! My Queen! My Friend! My Partner! My Nsogbu! My Baby! My No1 Bully! My in-house Comedian! My Perfect! My Counselor! My Joy! My Blessing! My All! Asam! Bubbam! I will wait forever to be with you again #NwúnyémÓma #I loveYOU #ThunderFireThePersonWeySayiNoGoLoveYou

#ItsYourSpringTimeBaby #Flourish”