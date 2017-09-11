If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

11 September 2017

AFRO POP ARTIST NISSI, RELEASES NEW SINGLE TITLED ‘FAMILIAR’

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nissi Ogulu is here to stay. Her latest song Familiar, a track produced by Chopstix is a mix of afro pop and funk following her 2016 Fela-esque song Pay Attention.

In Familiar, Nissi hints on getting away from negativity, frustration and being taken advantage of. The song tells on a need for change and focus on positive things.

The track Familiar isn’t hard to decipher though, it was artistically composed as a message. In the intro, she sings "Ready or not here I come" a motto that signifies taking on the world with her music.

Familiar is an outlet to put her downsides aside and focus on trying to get closer to a place of familiarity between herself and supporters of her music.

The brilliant fusion of afro pop, jazz and even sampling some other genres of music tells on Nissi’s style of music. It’s a song that fits where it should in the mood that it should. This jam is bound to increase the awareness of her music in Nigeria and beyond.


