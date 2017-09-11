I Almost lost My Marriage This Year…Singer, Samklef Reveals

Popular music producer cum singer, Samklef, has disclosed that marriage is not that easy as he almost lost his marriage this year but for the grace of God.

The singer although did not give details of what transpired between himself and his wife but pointed that he has realized that marriage was never meant to be easy.

According to him, “Marriage wasn’t meant to be easy, I almost lost mine this year but God intervened. Nobody prays for a broken home.”

His ability to put his home together without bringing it on social media goes to show how much he loves his wife and his closeness with God who restored happiness back in his home.