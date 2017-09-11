My Hubby Single Handedly Equipped Me… Actress, Judith Audu

Nollywood actress and producer, Judith Audu, cannot stop crushing on her hubby who has stood by her all through the years and career and still counting.

The actress got lots of accolades from many after she took her time to hip praises on the man that has through the grace of God pushed her into being whom she is today.

“I want to take this moment and celebrate this GREAT B of mine...My Man Crush Everyday, the one that has consciously and unconsciously molded me into this strong workaholic strong willed woman that wants to keep moving forward despite all the uncountable stumbling blocks mostly caused by money by the way. I bless the day I met you Morten, you came into my life and showed me I can do what I love to do and excel in it, you single handedly equipped me to fly higher than I can ever imagine.

“One day, one very good day we will tell our story, we have been through so much, life has been incredibly tough, you sacrificed so much , you sacrificed everything just to make sure my dreams come true... Am not perfect, not even close, sometimes it's get too tough that I wonder how we survive but we are still here, still standing despite all difficult trails, all our short comings, we found a way to complement and complete each other, am always in awe of how intelligent you are and how blessed I am to have crossed your paths.

“I want to say THANK YOUUUUUU for constantly standing by me, THANK YOUUUUUU for constantly wanting me to grow, encouraging, motivating and pushing me to be outstanding in all I do, THANK YOUUUUUU for being my rock, saving me from my last minute mess every time, always coming through when am stuck, being my brain, my teacher, my friend, my lover, my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my business partner, my Husband and my one and only B... May the Lord continue to rain endless blessings on you, May all that you lay your hands on prosper, May divine uncommon Favour always overtake you, May you continue to be outstanding in all you do, May we continue to have reasons to celebrate, May we never forget what makes us unique and special. Jeg elsker dig B , THANK YOUUUUUU.”