Comedian, Basketmouth wins ‘Pan African Comedian of the Year Award’

Comedian cum actor, Bright Okpocha better known as Basketmouth, has just made Nigerians proud as he recently won the ‘Pan African Comedian of the Year Award.’

The event which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, saw the comedian winning in his category after being voted for by other comedians.

The Savanna Comic’s Choice Awards are about elevating the art of comedy, as well as closing the distance between leading African comics produced by the continent.

Basketmouth competed with Carl Joshua Ncube from Zimbabwe, Salvador from Uganda, Fernando from Angola and Masapo from Lesotho for the Pan- African comic of the year and he won!