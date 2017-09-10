Singer, Tiwa Savage Signs new Deal Worth Millions with Mega Growth

Singer, Tiwa Savage, has seriously been accumulating several millions in her bank account all thanks to the various endorsement deals she keeps getting.

She has been working tirelessly at ensuring she maintains good spot in the Nigerian music industry and that she has been getting considering her several hit singles getting massive airplays.

With her success story in the industry, the singer recently put pen to paper as she has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Mega Growth hair products.

All thanks to her team and pr company who have been supporting her and ensuring that she maintain a good and strong standard in the industry while also projecting the image of her brand for the stipulated period agreed.