Lagos Fans see me as Their ATM Machine…Actor, Ramsey Nouah

Handsome Nollywood actor, Ramsey Nouah, recently featured in the movie ‘My Wife and I’ where he played the role of a woman and since then, he has been getting good commendation.

The actor has indeed come a long way in the movie industry and to a large extent, he has seen it all but the good and bad side like when he and some of his colleagues were blacklisted in 2006.

Not all those that come in contact with fame are able to manage it through with heads high but Ramsey has been able to pull through with many doors opening for him.

Speaking with Sun newspaper recently, the actor stressed that part of what fame has done to him is making people especially Lagos fans to see him as ATM machine where they can get money anytime they sight him.

“Fame has had its benefits. Good plays, good moments, umm… and it has its downsides. A lot of people appreciate you, yeah. No, I wouldn’t say it closed doors on my face. No, not exactly. But, you know, you meet lots of people who tend to appreciate you. Everyone sees you around, all your fans, most especially in Lagos; see you as their ATM machines. All their greetings have to be paid for. For instance, they will greet you ‘Hey, good morning bros, we dey hail o…’ You know you have to drop something, so it’s quite a thorn in the flesh,” he stated.