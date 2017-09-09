I Got pregnant for Flavour Because I Really Love him…Anna Banner

Singer, Flavour is not new to the system of fathering multiple babies but the good thing is that he is playing fatherly role well with his kids.

One of babymama and former Most beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Anna Banner, has been believed by many to have gotten pregnant for the singer just to hold him down with it but it was all wrong perception.

Anna in a brief chat with Punch disclosed that she only got pregnant for the singer because she truly loved him despite that they are not married and not about fame.

Speaking about her love life, she said, “I couldn’t have purposely got pregnant because I wanted to hook a star. I was already a star too. I wasn’t looking for fame; I was even running away from fame. But I got pregnant for somebody I really loved. It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.

“When you love someone, it is hard to fall out. You cannot fall in love today and fall out of love tomorrow. Love is strong. Before you tell somebody you love him, you have to be sure. Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him as the beautiful soul he has and as the father of my child. I don’t know what the future holds but we are just taking things one step at a time.”