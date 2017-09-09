Singer, Zakki Azzay Loses Property to Benue Flood

The recent flood in Makurdi, Benue state, really claimed lots of properties that it will really take the good hearts of many Nigerians and the government to support the displaced persons.

Notable individuals from the state whose properties werer affected might be silent for now but singer, Zakki Azzay, has disclosed that part of his property was also washed off by the flood.

Zakki Azzay told Punch that he has a mini estate in Makurdi, but was shocked to receive a call that his building was affected and he had to rush down to see the level of things.

According to him, “I have a mini estate in Makurdi. The flood chopped off the fence and affected one of the buildings from the foundation. I have been able to do a lot of work. It is still in a dilapidated state even with all the work I have done.

“I don’t know how to describe this but you need to see the amount of water that it was. It just wasn’t ordinary flood. The force of the flood was amazing. We need to do something about this country. Remember what happened in Lekki, this is not like the Lekki flood, this is worse than that. No matter how strong the foundation of your building is, this flood would keep ‘eating’ the concrete. You need to see the kind of houses that are floating in this flood. Cars were also floating.”