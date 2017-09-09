Ebony Reigns Set To Rock Accra Fashion Week's Swimwear Delux Show In October

Hit singer and lady behind the new hit single 'Date Your Fada' Ebony Reigns will be rocking the stage at the inaugural edition of the Swimwear Deluxe Show set to take place during Accra Fashion Week.

The naughty and controversial songstress will be performing hits like turn on the lights, Poison, and her latest hit Date Your Fada, and has promised to give a performance like no other.

The Swimwear Deluxe Fashion show is the first of it's kind to bring swimwear brands from various countries such as Senegal, South Africa, UK, Netherlands, USA and more to showcase alongside Ghana's top fashion brands.

The show is an invite only event with limited tickets and is expected to be held yearly during every Summer/Harmattan edition of Accra Fashion Week 2017 on Thursday the 5th of October 2017 at the Providence Events Recreational Centre opposite La Palm Royal Hotel.

Models will strut their long legs in some of Africa's most creative fashion designs from across the world showcasing designs from all sort of African traditional backgrounds.