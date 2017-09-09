Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Receives Beauty Queen Ahead Of Drug Abuse Exercise

Ahead of the forthcoming Drug Abuse programme spearheaded by Miss Curvy Nigeria Tourism Queen Nimat Siaka, the beauty queen paid a special courtesy visit to Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu to strengthen the partnership with the state government.

The event with the theme " Major Effects Of Drug Abuse Among Youths in Nigeria" is packaged by Ondo State Government in collaboration with Evergreen Global Initiative.

With the state house visit, Queen Nimat Siaka, the Founder of Evergreen Global Initiative has officially flagged off the exercise to sensitize the Ondo state youths on the dangers. The programme which is in two phases starts with a Road Walk Campaign & Senitization while the second day begins with Seminar & Exhibition, including Youth Empowerment lecture.‎

The exercise is expected to attract key note speakers and youths from different parts of Ondo state as the programme aims to fight against drug abuse and possibilities of avoiding the menace t‎hat has eaten deep into the Nigerian youths. Queen Nimat Siaka while speaking to journalists expressed optimism over the preparedness to host the event through her foundation and with the able partnership with the state government.

Governor Akeredolu commended the beauty queen for her passion to sensitize t‎he youths on the dangers of drug abuse and ways to prevent it. He promised that the state will support the exercise in whatever capacity needed to ensure its a success.