General News | 8 September 2017 11:21 CET

Actor, Sadiq Daba Down with Leukemia

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster and actor, Sadiq Abubakar Daba, known simply as Sadiq Daba, is currently not in the best state of health as he has been diagnosed for leukemia.

Sadiq during his years at the Nigerian Television Authority days, has inspired many towards becoming journalists today and it would be recalled that he has featured in many Nollywood movies including Kunle Afolayan’s, October 1st movie.

The news of his sickness was made known by actor cum director, Sonny Mcdon, who called on everyone to pray for him and put a call of encouragement to the ailing actor.

According to Sonny Mcdon, “dear colleagues and friends in nollywood especially some of us that date back to NTA days please put a call to uncle sadiq daba. He needs your voice of strength please....08024343157.”


