COSON Mourns Music Veteran General Prince Adekunle

Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) has condoled the family and diverse fans of its member, Adeyinka Adekunle, well known as General Prince Adekunle who transited on Saturday, September 2, 2017.

Prince Adekunle had an illustrious musical career spanning over four decades during which he produced over 15 albums. He established his band, Prince Adekunle & his Western State Brothers in the 1970s before changing the name to General Prince Adekunle & his Supersonic Sounds.

General Prince Adekunle is known to have influenced and assisted the careers of several Nigerian musicians including Sir Shina Peters and Segun Adewale, who turned out to become two of Nigeria’s greatest music stars of a generation

Speaking on the demise of the music veteran, Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman COSON said, “At the end of the day, we are remembered for what we give and not what we take. Today, General Prince Adekunle is being remembered for the happiness he brought to people and the help he gave to younger colleagues. May his soul rest in peace”.

Also speaking on the demise of the music maestro, Mr. Chinedu Chukwuji, General Manager, COSON said Nigeria has once again lost an illustrious son and musician.

“The news of his death shocked everyone at COSON. This was a man who put in his best for the music industry. We mourn one of Nigeria’s great veterans and we pray that God grants his family the grace and strength to bear such irreplaceable loss” he said.