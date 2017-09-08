Miss Onyeka Chioma MaryCynthia Crowned Miss Pretty Face Nigeria 2017

It was a night of splendor and fun as guests from all walks of life came in their numbers to witness the first ever Miss Pretty face Nigeria pageant where 22-year-old Miss ONYEKA CHIOMA MARYCYNTHIA won the revered crown as the 2017 Miss pretty face Nigeria QUEEN.

The competition, which was tough between 16 elegant contestants, was described as one of the most free and fair contests in the history of pageantry in Nigeria.

The 2017 maiden edition of MISS PRETTY FCAE NIGERIA 2017 which was held 2ND SEPTEMBER 2017 at PRESTIGE HOTELS & EVENT CENTRE IN BENIN CITY, EDO STATE, recorded impressive turnout with headline showbiz , entrepreneurs and entertainment practitioners storming the venue in style.

The event which had about 16 beautiful contestants on stage put up overwhelming display of talent show, Runways, fashion exhibition on that prestigious night.

The entertainment packed and colourful event which also had awards sections for distinguished personalities saw the emergence of

ONYEKA CHIOMA MARYCYNTHIA as MISS PRETTY FACE NIGERIA WORLD 2017.

IDARA FRANK SAMUEL as MISS PRETTY FACE NIGERIA UNIVERSE 2017.

IKENAZOR JENNIFER as MISS PRETTY FACE NIGERIA AFRICA 2017.

ODIA BLESSING KETTIS as MISS PRETTY FACE NIGERIA PLANET 2017.

WILSON FYNE as MISS PRETTY FACE NIGERIA TOURISM 2017.

other winners are

ONYECHI CHISOM MPFN AMBASSADOR NORTH EAST 2017

AGBA BLESSING MPFN AMBASSADOR NORTH CENTRAL 2017

IDEHEN SYDNEY MPFN AMBASSADOR SOUTH SOUTH 2017

SARAH POLLYN MPFN AMBASSADOR SOUTH WEST 2017

EKWEALOR UZOAMAKA MPFN AMBASSADOR SOUTH EAST 2017

The contestants who were judged by their activities in camp, catwalk on stage, intellectual assessments, carriage/ poise on runway and other related yardsticks had Nollywood Actor Nosa Rex, Best Model Nigeria & World 2016 Joy Ejiro AKPOKINIOVO And Qeen Evangel James Miss Federation Nigeria 2017 As the Judges.

Speaking to cross section of pressmen at the red carpet, the project director Iyabor Ikponwosa Dominic said that it was indeed a dream come to true to host a successful contest irrespective of the limited resources available. He commended the sponsors and partners who were instrumental to the impressive staging of the most anticipated pageant contest.

Speaking shortly after the event, the excited and fulfilled event manager/coordinator of Miss Pretty Face Nigeria 2017, Iyabor ikponmwosa Dominic, popular with his stage name ‘D' GREAT IK’ said he is happy the contest did not follow the trend in the beauty pageant industry where winners are known before the end of the pageant, but rather, it is totally out for the game and suspense where the crowned queen will know that her crown didn’t just come easy, so as to enable her work to save promote the tourism industry across NIGERIA and redefining modelling, which is models aren't prostitute which is what the competition represents.

He further called on the federal government and other relevant agencies to support this laudable project that aims at reaching the health under-serve citizens.

He added that any queen who is not ready to work will be dethroned immediately as the management is not ready to condone any act of laziness and urged all hands to be on deck to make sure the pageant impacts meaningfully on lives of citizens.