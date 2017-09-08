Ugo Monye Releases his First Look Book Titled ‘THE REALE COLLECTION’

The REALE by Ugo Monye is a three-Piece Robe inspired by the “Agbada” – a Nigerian traditional attire. REALE is an Italian word meaning “Royal”, encapsulating the essence of the collection.

Ugo Monye, one of Nigeria’s top fashion brand, known for its trend setting styles has designed and produced attires for Nigerians, foreign corporate personalities and celebrities including Jidenna (Grammy nominee), Joke Silva, Uti (BBA), Alex Okubo, Gbenro Ajibade to name a few.

A lot of men find it difficult to wear and handle the Agbada due to its bulky nature but the REALE introduces the open robe concept which is simple to wear yet stylish.

The REALE is a fusion of silk, cotton and wool fabrics. It’s for the bold, ambitious and strong man who is all about tradition yet desires comfort and style.