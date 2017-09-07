Actress, Ayobami Badejoko (Oyita) Set To Unveil Live Music Band

Nollywood actress cum singer, Ayobami Badejoko is an eclectic creative personality and astute entrepreneur and in proving that, she is set to unveil "Oyita Classic Band"- a group of creative music enthusiasts.

With stage name "Oyita", Ayobami is an actor and films producer, whose love for music is unflinching and has been able to manage the two without having issues.

The Lagos born entertainer began her sojourn as a musician. In the early days of her music career, she released several tracks, among which are; IJO OYITA, SELLING POINT, SHAYO LOVE, and MONEY among others.

The unveiling of the band is slated for October 8th, 2017, at CGI events center, Isaac John street, GRA, Ikeja by 2pm and will have top important dignitaries in attendance.