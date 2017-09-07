Pregnant Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Glows, Countdowns to Delivery Date

It’s countdown to the safe baby delivery of pretty and gentle Nollywood actress, Ajanigo Simeon, as she is well prepared to welcome her first child with her hubby.

The actress has been taking all the necessary drugs recommended by doctor and has been doing lots of exercises which will enable her keep fit and be ready to push on the main day.

But what fascinates her fans more is the fact that she still looks this pretty and glowing even with the heavy pregnancy and still has time to do lots of yoga exercises which is also good for the body.

Wishing her safe delivery as the main date draws near and all the happiness the family deserves.