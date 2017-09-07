Actress, Lola Margret Deactivates Social Media Account to Avoid Distractions

Popular Yoruba actress, Lola Margret, has not been having a nice time with her fans of recent especially being trailed by allegations of credit fraud in the US some months back.

Since the whole incident took place, the actress has not been seen around for one to hear her own side of the story despite having strong belief that she is not guilty.

Well, the actress recently took her fans by surprise when she decided to delete her social media account just to focus more on herself rather than get distracted by what many kept saying about her.

She is not bothered about the 278.4k followers she had, while following 1045 people and has made a total of 1414 posts before she deactivated her account.