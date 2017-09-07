I Make Lots of Mistakes yet Some People Still Love Me Like That…Actress, Oge Okoye Appreciates

Pretty Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has not had it rosy when it comes to social media as she gets bashed on some occasions but she never allowed that get into her.

For her, it has always been her ability of doing things that makes her happy no irrespective of how others might see it but what she wants many to know is that she is not perfect.

Being a celebrity is a kind of tough spot for some of these entertainers as lots of people choose to look up to them but some of these fans fail to realize that celebs too make mistakes and weep in their closest.

Oge belives she is a work in progress as far as life is concern and there will always be mistakes but she appreciates those who still stay and love her the way she is.

“Yepp!!!Top of the Morning. I ain't A Perfect Person.....I Make A lot of Mistakes. But I still love those people who stay with me after knowing who I Am,” she wrote.