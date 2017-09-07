If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Foreign | 7 September 2017 08:39 CET

Ghanaian Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger Speaks About Alleged Infidelity

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Ghanaian TV personality cum comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has been in the news recently for the wrong reasons as she is being alleged of infidelity after she was caught pants down with another man.

Reports’ circulating has it that the comedienne was caught by her hubby in their matrimonial bed with another man as they were digging it out but she never showed any remorse for her actions.

Well, despite being called various names due to her alleged actions, Afia is not bothered rather she has come out to admit that she is single.

In her words, “I am single, ready to date your father. Nice breast, nice ass, not for broke men. Massa get a job and take your eyes off my money.”


Only a fool meditate on other's mistake.....
By: Kool prinz

