AMEBO | 7 September 2017 08:14 CET

Actress, Mercy Aigbe Show’s off her love for Food, Plans to add Weight

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry is all ready to add more weight with the way she was seen eating at the home of her fashion designer.

She just showed off how well she loves food that she proudly noted that she is “no more dieting” but wish to add as much weight as possible.

The actress is well adored by many and there is nothing stopping her from having all the need fun and happiness she deserves.


By: kwaku adu tutu, manl

