Mrs Tourism UN Educates women on breast cancer, shares kits in ikota village

Ignorance continues to be the major challenge in the fight against breast cancer, it was on the basis of this that Mrs Ebele Enemchukwu in her capacity as Mrs Tourism United Nations World in conjunction with the WABIO Foundation took the Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign to the women of Ikota Village where self examination kits were distributed after a short lecture.

The Battle continues as the WABIO Foundation which was officially unveiled a few months ago under the distinguished chairmanship of Senator Florence Ita-Giwa at the civic center, Victoria Island, Lagos, is poised to expand on her 2016 efforts this year by reaching more women across Nigeria.