Sightings | 6 September 2017 17:27 CET

Fidelity Bank Partners with 2Baba to brings Relieve to the Benue State flood victims.

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Singer, 2Baba, has joined many to campaign for flood victims in Benue, who have been left displaced with properties worth millions of naira lost to recent flood that claimed parts of the state.

The singer through his foundation and in partnership with Fidelity bank plc, have called on well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aide of the flood victims.

Various collection points were revealed and the right bank account to drop a token was given out to those who might have interest in helping others.

To avoid any form of scam the bank and the singer have asked Nigerians to pay money into 2Baba Foundation which has the account name and number, Fidelity Bank, 5080121817.


