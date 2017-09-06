Ladies, Expose Any Married Man That is Disturbing You…Singer, Nathaniel Bassey

Gospel singer and minister of God’s word, Nathaniel Bassey, is not happy with the way some self proclaimed Christian ladies go about having affair with married men.

He stressed that he knows that these ladies do not like the real truth but asked how many of them will like such atrocities to befall them in their own marriage.

According to him, “Today looks like a day to sound out some hard truth. And beloved, only the Truth sets free. To my wonderful Christian sisters. The number of stories I get to hear, via emails etc, about sisters, supposedly saved and in church but dating married men is quite alarming. Please if you have not heard this truth, may I have the privilege of sharing it with you.

“Please stop it !!!!! You are sowing dangerous seeds for your own life, marriage and destiny. Never hide under grace to perpetuate such evil o. It only shows a lack of understanding of grace. Ask yourself, "In your own marriage, would you want such to happen ?" As a Christian, you are God's daughter. A princess. You shouldn't be someone's toy and instrument in the hands of the enemy.

“No matter how long you have waited for your own husband to come, never settle for someone else's concubine. You are worth way more than that. If there's a married man who keeps disturbing you, declare your stance to him. And if he insists, expose him. Remember this is your life! Don't allow someone else LUST cause you some colossal LOSS. Don't sow fire and brimstone into your future home.

By the special grace of God, You shall not miss it in Jesus' name. You will get married to God's son for you. Don't trade it for any sort of pleasure or fleeting benefit. Lust only leaves its host empty, dry and LOST. God bless you dear.”