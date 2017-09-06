Producer, Mo Abudu Completes Course at London Film School

Ebony TV CEO cum Nollywood producer, Mo Abudu, has seriously planning how to give lots of directors in the industry a tough run for their money as she recently went back to study.

Mo who is the brain behind the movie, ‘The Wedding Party,’ disclosed that she had to take a course during the summer in Film Directing at the London Film School.

She stated that it was really important to continue her growth as a filmmaker which might see her having the opportunity of directing her first feature film anytime soon.

In her words, “I am glad to inform you all that I recently completed THE SUMMER SCHOOL FILM DIRECTORS COURSE at THE LONDON FILM SCHOOL. I felt that it was really important to continue my growth as a filmmaker, who knows, I may decide to take the plunge and direct my first feature sometime soon. I have learned so much over the last few weeks and I am really looking forward to putting all of it into practice someday soon. #learning #film #backtoschool #filmmaking #52FilmsByWomen #womeninfilm #womandirector #blackwomenfilmmakers #femalefilmmakers #blackwomendirectors #TIFF17 #TIFFxInstagram ”