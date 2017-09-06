If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Celebrity | 6 September 2017 13:31 CET

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Manages to Smile After Son’s Burial

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

It will not be that easy for veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, to forget about her late son so soon as the house will now be empty but with time she will get over it.

The actress about a day ago laid her only son, late Raymond to mother earth in tears after she lost him to the cold hands of death after long battle with sickle cell.

She was not left alone to carry her cross and some industry colleagues like chidiihezie Okafor, INI Edo, Stephanie Okereke, Rita Dominic, Omoni Oboli, Monalisa, Lancelot and others were there to comfort her.

After the whole stress of the day, the actress was able to pull herself together to put up a little smile while being surrounded by friends and well-wishers at the Ikoyi cemetery where he r son was laid to rest.


