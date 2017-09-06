Rapper, Reminsce Acquires 2018 Lexus Jeep

Nigerian rapper, Reminsce, is silently doing well for himself that he recently decided to boost his garage with a 2018 Lexus Jeep.

The rapper is indeed proud of himself considering how far he has come in the Nigerian entertainment industry as he is also blessed with some endorsement deals.

He is not the type that likes making noise or brag about his achievements but with this latest ride in his garage, it is worth celebrating with him with many successes to come.