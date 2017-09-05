If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

5 September 2017

Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Signs Partnership Deal with DHL

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nollywood actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo, has been able to balance her acting with her private business which is producing high quality skin tone cream for those ladies planning to have a good skin.

She just did not go into the business like others but was able to study about the various type of skin and how to nurture them to look glow by the day and today, she is one skin therapist many have come to reckon with.

Her products, Extreme Skin Care, has not gone unnoticed with its high demands in the market both local and international and this has attracted a partnership deal with popular courier company, DHL,

“A big congratulations to me and all extremebeautypalace customers worldwide. DHL has finally partnered with us o. So shipping is almost free trust me. You only have to pay token to ship from us wow. I can’t believe it. It finally happened. I love my business. Skincare makes me happy. My passion for business is unexplainable,” she shared.


