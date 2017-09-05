Never Turn your Back on your Enemy…Actor, Majid Michel Reminds Fans of the Bible

Popular Ghanaian actor cum evangelist, Majid Michel, has not stop creating time through his social media to preach the word of God to his fans.

The actor seeing the way those that have been hurt in various forms including relationships take laws into their hands reminded them about the portion of the Bible, Romans 12:19-21, which talks about allowing God to fight our battles.

“Never repay anyone evil for evil. Romans 12:19-21 never avenge yourselves, but leave the way open for God’s wrath [and His judicial righteousness]; for it is written [in Scripture], “VENGEANCE is Mine, I WILL REPAY,” says the Lord. BUT if YOUR ENEMY is HUNGRY, FEED Him; if HE is Thirsty, Give HIM A Drink; FOR BY Doing This YOU Will HEAP Burning COALS ON His HEAD.” Do not be overcome and conquered by evil, but overcome evil with GOOD,” he shared.